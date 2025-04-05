MIAMI (WSVN) - The annual Miami Riverday Festival brought the party to the waterfront this weekend.

Local residents and tourists of all ages packed Lummus Park Historic District on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Magic City’s history and the waterway that helped shape it.

Taking place along the historic Miami River in downtown, the free festival, celebrating its 26th year, had something for everyone — boat tours, kids’ activities, food trucks and live music by The East Coast Quartet and Wawa All Stars.

The event was all about honoring the Miami River, giving attendees an opportunity to explore its heritage and gain insights into its ecosystem.

