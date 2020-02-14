2 tow truck workers airlifted after shooting in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Homestead that has sent two tow truck workers to the hospital, officials said.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident at MIA Towing, located in the area of Southwest Third Avenue and Fourth Street, just before 9 p.m.

Police said one of the victims was found inside a tow truck and alerted police. The second victim was found inside the towing business.

Investigators are attempting to determine whether the shooting stemmed from an armed robbery or whether it was a dispute over towing a vehicle. The motive remains unclear.

Officials said the victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The gunman remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

