SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane flipped over on a South Miami-Dade runway Saturday morning, leaving two men with minor injuries.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials, deputies responded to a plane crash involving two adult males at the Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport on Southwest 287th Street and 217th Avenue.

The plane was identified as a Cessna C140 by the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to Miami-Dade Aviation, a student pilot was inside of the plane at the time of the crash.

The plane flipped over after the student pilot applied the brakes while landing on the runway.

According to MDSO, both men were treated for minor injuries at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

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