NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle traffic crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Northwest 125th Street.

The incident happened on Sunday morning in North Miami.

Traffic cameras captured multiple cars backed up on the blocked off roadway.

Both people involved were taken to trauma facilities, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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