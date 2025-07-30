HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were found dead inside an apartment in Hialeah on Tuesday afternoon, prompting an ongoing death investigation, police said.

Officers with the Hialeah Police Department responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. at the Atlantico at Aquabella apartment complex, located at 11120 W 35th Way. Inside, they discovered the bodies of two individuals, according to a department spokesperson.

The cause of death and identities of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.