MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were killed and two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Miami.

The incident happened on Northwest 17th Avenue and Third Street on Sunday morning.

Miami Police officers responded to the scene early Saturday morning, where they discovered three adults and a teenager who suffered minor lacerations to the head.

Miami Fire Rescue officials arrived and declared two of the adults deceased.

7News cameras captured investigators and multiple City of Miami Police vehicles at the scene, which was blocked off by crime scene tape.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, and the teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Investigators said that the circumstances behind the incident appear to possibly be domestic.

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