2 charged in murder of high school senior in SW Miami-Dade as loved ones mourn victim

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated community is mourning the loss of a high school senior who was shot and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade, a day after two suspects were arrested and charged with murder.

Loved ones gathered on Easter Sunday at the home where Andrea Camps lived. Neighbors and friends stopped by with balloons and signs that read “forever in our hearts” and “we miss you.”

“Andrea was literally an angel on earth. She would always light up the room,” said Vivyanna Fernandez, a friend of the victim.

Authorities said Camps was fatally wounded near the Florida Turnpike on Tuesday evening.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade Police officers took Adrian Cosby and George Walton, both 19 years old, into custody at the former’s residence along the 12100 block of Southwest 270th Street.

According to investigators, the suspects got into an altercation with Camps and her boyfriend, Sergio Berben, as they were trying to sell them a pair of shoes in the area of 27052 SW 121st Court.

The arrest report states Cosby approached the driver’s seat of Berben’s Jeep Wrangler and shot him and Camps, who was in the passenger seat.

Police said Berben tried to get away but Camps had been shot in the torso, and he was grazed by a bullet.

Rescue crews transported them to Jackson South Medical Center, were Camps succumbed to her injuries.

After shooting the driver, the suspects fled northbound and stayed at Cosby’s home.

Upon their arrest, Walton told police that he and Cosby were planning to rob someone, apparently Berben.

Police showed Berben a photographic lineup and positively identified Cosby as the person who shot him and killed his girlfriend.

Camps attended Terra Environmental Research Institute, where she was the dance team captain.​ Loved ones said she had been accepted into Florida International University’s nursing program.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho met with the family earlier last week.

“Her parents described her to me as ‘Miss Dimples,’ a smile that would light up the entire room,” said Carvalho.

Camps’ father, Alex Camps, posted a heartfelt message on Facebook that reads, “Thank you to all our family, friends and community for all your support. We love you all. Camps Family of 5 Forever. Long Live Andrea.”

Cosby and Walton have been charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

