Friends remember high school senior killed in SW Miami-Dade shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends of a high school senior are mourning their classmate’s death after she was shot while trying to sell shoes with her boyfriend in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The two victims in Tuesday’s shooting have been identified as Andrea Camps and Sergio Berben, who are both seniors at Terra Environmental Research Institute.

Miami-Dade Police found the teenagers with gunshot wounds off Southwest 112th Avenue, near the Florida Turnpike in Berben’s Jeep Wrangler.

Camps was the captain on the school’s competitive dance team.

“He was going to make a delivery,” Vivyanna Fernandez, a friend of the victims, said. “Andrea was literally an angel on Earth.”

According to the victims’ friends, Berben is an entrepreneur and would sell popular shoes, such as Yeezys, on Instagram.

While trying to sell a pair of shoes on Tuesday, an exchange would turn violent.

Police said during the meeting, there was an altercation, and the two buyers pulled out guns and fired towards the teenagers.

Berben sped off in the vehicle but not before he was grazed by a bullet. Camps was shot in the torso.

The two victims were rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, but Camps would not survive her injuries.

“She would always light up the room,” Fernandez said. “She was beautiful. She was so bright. She was so soulful and so encouraging, so helpful, so friendly.”

Camps’ school posted on social media a tribute along with her senior photo. The post read, “The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.”

The school will be offering grief counselors virtually.

However, police said, the two shooters remain on the run.

If you have any information on who took Camps’ life, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

