NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old was arrested after investigators linked him to a crime spree in which dozens of vehicles were burglarized and 41 Honda airbags worth more than $100,000 were stolen, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office investigators began looking into a series of vehicle burglaries in May after airbags were stolen from several Honda CR-Vs.

Detectives said the similar locations, methods and targeted vehicle parts led them to believe the cases were connected.

During one May 20 investigation, authorities discovered 27 Hondas had been burglarized by three people wearing dark-colored hoodies and pants.

Investigators said the driver-side airbags were removed, and a gray Honda CR-V was also reported stolen.

More vehicle burglaries were reported in June, including nine Hondas that had their driver-side airbags removed.

Detectives said a silver Honda Accord seen during the investigation was registered to the mother of 19-year-old Rayeem Shane Lawrence.

Investigators later obtained cell site data from two phones belonging to Lawrence and said the devices were present during the times of the crimes.

Authorities said Lawrence was detained during a traffic stop involving the Honda Accord on Aug. 15.

Investigators said a total of 42 vehicle windows were damaged, causing an estimated $14,700 in losses.

They said 41 Honda airbags were stolen, with an estimated total value of $102,500.

Lawrence faces 41 counts of third-degree grand theft of motor vehicle parts, 41 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, one count of conspiracy to commit grand theft of a vehicle and 42 counts of criminal solicitation.

A judge set Lawrence’s total bond at $207,500 and released him on his own recognizance on the remaining counts.

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