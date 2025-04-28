A 14-year-old teenager made history by being the youngest Shark to graduate in Miami-Dade College’s history over the weekend.

Noah Jason Thomas, a dual enrollment student from the Kendall campus, took center stage at the commencement ceremony as he shook the hands of school officials and received his associates degree.

Experienced in robotics—Noah said he plans to pursue a career in engineering and technology and is considering becoming a software engineer.

