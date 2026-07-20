(WSVN) - He’s 101 years old, and somehow is still dancing circles around the rest of South Floridians

Video shared by Only In Dade shows Manuel showing that he still has the salsa moves.

Hundreds commented on the the video, expressing their astonishment at Manuel’s energy and at how great he looks.

Speaking in Spanish, Manuel told Lenier Vera, the Miami-based musician recording the cellphone video, that his secret to longevity is staying active, walking and music.

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