DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital following a violent multi-vehicle crash in Doral that led to the closure of a busy intersection, police said.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the five-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue in Doral, at 11 a.m. Friday morning.

According to investigators, the driver of a red GMC pickup truck had a medical emergency involving their heart, which caused them to lose control of the vehicle and go through the intersection, striking a white car. Three other cars behind the white vehicle slammed into each other.

7Skyforce hovered above the GMC truck, which was turned opposite to traffic and on top of the white car, while the other vehicles involved were piled behind.

The MDFR Technical Rescue Team used the Jaws of Life to remove the driver from the white car. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Paramedics examined and treated six different patients, with four of them being OK. The driver of the red GMC pickup truck was treated for their heart condition and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Police later confirmed one of the victims who was hospitalized succumbed to their injuries but did not specify who it was.

Officers shut down the intersection, with southbound traffic on Northwest 87th Avenue and westbound traffic on 36th Street open. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Due to the nature and cisrcumstances of the event, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation into this crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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