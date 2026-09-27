NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been hospitalized after gas flashed from a propane tank in a Northwest Miami-Dade home Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire off NW 41st Street, and are now saying the incident occurred while the victim was cooking.

The victim, an elderly woman, was reportedly cooking on an external burner when a flash of propane gas happened.

The woman was burned in the accident, and has been taken to a hospital.

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