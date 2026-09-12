DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been hospitalized after a tractor trailer struck a pedestrian and hit two vehicles in Doral, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials.

The incident happened on Friday night in the 9400 block of Northwest 12th Street.

According to MDFR officials, one patient was transported to a nearby trauma facility.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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