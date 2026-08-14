BISCAYNE GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews took one person to the hospital following a rollover wreck in Biscayne Gardens involving a private ambulance.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the crash, off of Northwest Second Avenue and North Biscayne River Drive, Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the incident and said one patient was transported by ground to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

The cause of the rollover crash or the patient’s condition are currently unknown.

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