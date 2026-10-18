NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run incident in North Miami on Oct. 18.

The incident occurred at the Walgreens located at 567 NE 125th Street, with police responding at approximately 1:30 p.m.

According to officers, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was struck by a vehicle outside the building.

The injured person was transported to the Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center.

The incident is actively under investigation by the North Miami Police Department.

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