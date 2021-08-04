MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A causeway crash has landed one person in the hospital.

A gray Infiniti and a black Nissan collided on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, at around 7:10 a.m., Wednesday.

The driver of the Nissan ran from the scene. The driver of the Infiniti was extracted from the car by fire rescue crews and taken to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they are searching for the hit-and-run driver.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

