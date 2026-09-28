WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after a cement truck overturned on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the southbound lanes near Southwest Eighth Street.

Officials say the truck ended up on its side after the driver lost control and slammed into the center median barrier wall, causing cement to spill on the roadway and a fire to break out in the engine.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

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