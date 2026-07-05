SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade left one person dead, with police investigating.

Police blocked off the area where the person was found shot to death just off South Dixie Highway in Cutler Bay on Saturday night.

Detectives are now turning their attention to a car with bullet holes in the back window.

Investigators said that the car was parked outside an emergency room where a second victim who was involved in the same shooting showed up for help.

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