MIAMI (WSVN) - Emergency units in Miami were dispatched Sunday morning to a shooting where a man was shot and killed.

Officials say emergency units responded to the area of Northeast 79th Street and Third Avenue, where a man in his thirties had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.