MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting near a park in Miami left a man dead and sent two others to the hospital, police said.

City of Miami Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Charles Hadley Park, located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 51st Street, at around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds, as well as an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg in the park’s recreational and senior center.

A witness told 7News he heard gunfire.

“A bunch of gunshots go off, around eight or 10,” he said.

Investigators learned a group of teens were gathered in an alley when bullets started flying.

Paramedics quickly transported the two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A short time later, a third victim called 911 from a nearby area on Northwest Third Avenue. When detectives arrived, they found the 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg also rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras were rolling when the victims arrived at the hospital. Two victims, aged 18, are in stable condition, but Miami Police Officer Michael Vega saud the third victim, one of the two found at the scene, did not survive.

“A male, approximately 19 years of age … he was shot several times,” said Vega. “He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was declared deceased.”

Back at the scene, police tape sealed off the area of the shooting as investigators combed through clues and bullet casings. At least one bullet hit the building of a community center in the area, according to officials.

“Based on what we have so far, we are looking at the 19-year-old as being possibly one of the shooters,” said Vega.

Crime scene technicians entered the community center, right across the street from where a family said they heard several rounds fired.

“[My family members saw] a bunch of teenagers or kids — they didn’t get a good look — storm off to the inside of the park, close to the community center here,” said an area resident.

Nobody was hurt inside the center.

Crime scene investigators spent all night combing for clues, as they attempted to determine how many people pulled the trigger and who they are.

“We’re still investigating to see what led to this. Where did they come from? What were they doing?” said Vega. “We know that there were several shots fired. We still haven’t identified all the casings, but we did locate a rifle, which was close to the 19-year-old.”

Police are now asking for the community’s assistance, as they continue to investigate this shooting.

“We need the public’s help. This is where we depend on video cameras, on Ring cameras that might have captured anything,” said Vega. “Please call City of Miami Police Department, give us that information.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.