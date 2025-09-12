CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another is being treated at the hospital after a house erupted in flames in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 9700 block of Montego Bay Drive in reference to a first alarm fire that ignited just before 6a.m. Friday.

At the scene, crews encountered heavy smoke spewing from all sides of the residence, prompting them to work swiftly to combat the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby structures.

7News cameras captured the burned roof line of the home.

Firefighters said two occupants were inside at the time of the fire, one of whom safely self-evacuated and another who was rescued.

Both were transported to local hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

Their identities have not been released.

The fire has since been extinguished and the cause remains under investigation.

