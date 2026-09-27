MIAMI (WSVN) - One person is dead and 1 person was hospitalized after a crash between a scooter and a vehicle in Miami, according to Miami Police Department officials.

The incident took place on 2200 Southwest First Street where Miami Police officers responded to the scene early Sunday morning.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a male and female victim were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.

However, one victim later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, according to Miami Police.

7News cameras captured a Miami Police vehicle at the scene, with the area blocked off by crime scene tape.

They also showed the scooter on the street, as well as the red vehicle with a damaged windshield.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

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