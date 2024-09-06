COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested one person in connection to an online threat made toward a school in Southwest Miami-Dade, the latest in a string of social media threats made to several South Florida schools in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a high school in Georgia.

According to Miami-Dade School Police, someone made an online threat to Lamar Louise Curry Middle School, located at 15750 SW 47th St. in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, the individual in question initially posed the threat on Thursday, which was reported via FortifyFL.

A viewer sent screenshots of pictures of a gun posted to an Instagram story, accompanied by a text saying “Don’t go to school tmr llcms” and “Don’t show up to school tmr, I have a can of galaxy gas.”

The viewer is a parent and said they have been in contact with the principal of the school.

Police said the person who made the threat was arrested Friday.

But this was hardly the only online threat made against a South Florida school within the past 24 hours.

Friday afternoon, 7News cameras captured a heightened police presence at Coconut Creek High School. Police said an online bomb threat was posted on Instagram against the school, located at 1400 NW 44th Ave., Thursday night.

“It was, ‘We don’t know what to do,” said student Mierre Smith. “Like, I didn’t even know if I should come to school. I thought my life was in danger, but I had no choice.”

Police said they’re attempting to determine who was responsible, but students said they’re fed up.

“It happens all over every year, somebody lying about a bomb threat to get people’s reaction,” said student Mekhi Johnson. “It gets tired, and it’s lame. I’m tired of it.”

“I feel this thing should stop being a joke. It’s not a joke anymore, especially with more realistic things like this happening,” said student A’mia Anglin.

School employee Kevin Smith also spoke with 7News.

“After what we’ve been through with the Parkland shooting, we definitely need to make sure that our kids do stay safe,” he said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement regarding the threat against Lamar Louise Curry Middle School:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) became aware of a social media threat involving Lamar Louise Curry Middle School. With the help of school administration, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately investigated and made an arrest. M-DCPS kindly asks parents to continue speaking to their children about the importance of using social media responsibly. Threats of any kind will be taken seriously, and those involved could face life-altering consequences.” Another Miami-Dade County school was also threatened on Thursday. Miami-Dade Police said they investigated a threat that was made against AcadeMir Preparatory High School, also in Southwest Miami-Dade. School administrators said they were alerted to concerning comments made by a student who said they were bringing a weapon to the school Thursday. Federal authorities became involved. “The FBI should be able to identify these people before it gets to the school,” said Smith. No arrests were made in this case. AcadeMir Prep officials said the student who made the threat will be disciplined once it’s thoroughly investigated. “I feel like, if you are the one doing these, that you need to stop. It is not good, and you are putting a lot of lives at risk and a lot of educations on hold ’cause a lot of people are not going to school, ’cause they’re scared of not being able to come back,” said Anglin. Earlier in the week, an 11-year-old boy was arrested and charged with making a false bomb threat at Somerset Academy in Deerfield Beach, causing an evacuation. He was assigned to house arrest. Broward County Sheriff Gregory said it’s a serious crime to make threats, and there will be arrests. I want this community, again, and our school board and out partners to know we’re prepared, we’re doing the things that are important, and we’re going to continue to test our capabilities before bad things happen,” he said. Law enforcement and school district officials urge parents to speak with their children and remind them of the severity of online threats. They also advise parents to monitor their children social media accounts.

