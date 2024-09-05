FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy appeared in juvenile court after he was accused of causing a major scare at a Broward County school.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the bomb threat was called in on Wednesday at Somerset Academy in Deerfield Beach, which prompted an evacuation from students and facility.

The juvenile got a lesson in the law as he stood before Judge Michael Orlando on Thursday. He appeared in court with his mother and grandfather by his side.

“Mom and Grandfather, thank you for coming to the courthouse today,” said Orlando.

Prosecutors told the judge that while the boy has no criminal history, he should be assigned to house arrest until his case is heard.

“We would be asking for no return to Somerset Academy without school board approval, non-witness contact, no weapons or ammo, no internet access unless for school purposes only,” said Assistant State Attorney Elaina Colaianni.

Orlando reiterated to the boy that what he did, making a false bomb threat, is serious, and that if he doesn’t follow the rules, he can make things worse.

“You’re not to leave the home unless you’re with Mother or Grandfather, you understand?” said Orlando. “If there’s any violations of house arrest, he will go to the detention center, he will wait until judge is ready to see him, and that will take a while.”

The 11-year-old is the latest student arrested for making a threat against his school. During the first week of school, two teens were arrested for making online threats against the School Board Administration Building and Cooper City High School.

On top of those threats, students across South Florida are now getting used to regular active shooter drills during school hours.

School officials have stressed time and time again that the threats are no joke and will be taken seriously.

“When it comes to threats against a school, it’s not a joke,” a BSO spokesperson said in a public statement announcement posted to social media.

It remains too early to tell whether or not the boy will be allowed back into a Broward County school, as there hasn’t been a hearing for that yet. The school board will reach out to the family directly.

The boy’s next court date is Oct. 9.

