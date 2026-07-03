HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders raced to save a life in Hialeah when a car went into a murky canal.

People were seen in the water after a black Tesla crashed down on Thursday evening. Divers rushed in to save them.

“It was horrible,” said a witness.

The incident happened at the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and Northwest 114th Street.

Cellphone video obtained by 7News shows four people in the water: one as a diver, one man with a life preserver in his hand, and the other two next to each other with their heads sticking out of the water.

First responders surrounded the scene as bystanders watched it all unfold.

A second cellphone video displayed the moment first responders rescued one of those people from the canal.

One person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

“I pray for the family, and for the person, that she will survive something like this, will be amazing,” said area resident Hilda Santos.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies stayed at the scene as the Miami-Dade Underwater Recovery Team assisted in removing the Tesla from the water.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, the car was taken out of the canal, brought back to land and towed away.

7News reached out to MDSO and Hialeah Police to find out what led to the crash.

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