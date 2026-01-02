FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - One person was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the head in Florida City, according to authorities.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting along the 500 block of Northwest 15th Street, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators were seen searching for clues in the cordoned-off intersection, where several evidence markers and bullet casings were spotted scattered across the road.

The victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition.

