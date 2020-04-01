Miami-Dade Transit announces new hours of operation for Metrorail and Metromover

MIAMI (WSVN) - As Miami-Dade County continues to monitor and work to combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) announced new hours of operation for Metrorail and Metromover.

Transit hours are being aligned based on the public need as the number of riders continues to drop.

Beginning Saturday, April 4, Miami-Dade Transit Metrorail and Metromover will run 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Metrorail riders in need of essential travel after 10 p.m. can use Metrobus Routes 246 and 500.

DTPW continues to urge riders to Stay Safer at Home, use public transit for essential trips only and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Miami-Dade Transit began adjusting their service on March 20, announcing further adjustments, which began March 24 and ultimately suspended transit fare and parking fees until further notice.

For more details on transit services and service adjustments, visit the service updates webpage.

The department promises to continue to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration and Miami-Dade County to ensure actions taken are comprehensive and appropriate.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.