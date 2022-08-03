MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials took a man into custody in Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade SWAT teams were outside of a residence on 69th Street and Byron Avenue where they eventually brought out Ron Adam Donaldson in handcuffs, Tuesday night.

Officials said he is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Video footage showed police outside of his Miami Beach apartment.

“Come out with your hands up,” said an officer on a megaphone. “This is the Miami-Dade Police Department.”

Surveillance video showed a man pushing a woman out of his vehicle where he shoots her and gets back into his car. He drove off immediately after.

The body of the woman was found after 911 calls came in around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

Police arrived at the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street where they found her dead in an alleyway.

“It’s very heartwrenching to see another person like that has been taken away,” said a witness.

Donaldson faces a second-degree murder charge.

