NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a woman was found dead in an alleyway.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were called to area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95 Street just after 7 a.m., Tuesday.

Police were looking for a person that was down in alley near a local DMV.

Once they arrived to the scene, police found a woman that was shot and killed.

A women who works nearby and wanted to remain anonymous, told 7News that these acts of violence are happening way to often and that something needs to change.

“Almost every week there’s someone being murdered in this area,” the woman said.

She added that unless someone stops this, it’s just going to continue; body after body.

Police said the shooter remains at large.

