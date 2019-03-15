Miami-Dade Police release body camera video from viral rough arrest

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have released video footage from a body camera worn on an officer during the rough arrest that went viral.

The cell phone video that went viral showed the arrest of Dyma Loving on March 5, after officers said she was belligerent and failed to cooperate with their commands.

The newly released footage shows a closer look at the arrest, as Loving could be seen on the floor getting arrested by officers.

After the video was shared on social media, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez took to Twitter and said, “I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness.”

Loving was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.

She said this all began after a man called her a derogatory name and pointed a gun at her and her friend Adrianna Green as they walked past his home.

Frank Tumm, the man who allegedly pulled a gun on Loving, said he did no such thing.

“If I had a gun, I would have been arrested,” he said.

On Friday morning, however, police did indeed arrest him charging him with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

