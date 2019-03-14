Woman in viral video showing her rough arrest in SW Miami-Dade speaks out

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman said she feared for her life when a police officer used force to arrest her in Southwest Miami-Dade, an incident documented in a viral video that has led the officer to be placed on desk duty.

In the video, which has prompted an investigation, Miami-Dade Police officers could be seen taking 26-year-old Dyma Loving down to the ground and placing her in handcuffs.

“Do not touch me! Do not touch me!” Loving is heard shouting at the officers.

A woman off camera, a friend of Loving, is heard questioning the officer’s actions.

“She needs to be corrected if anything,” the officer replied.

Loving said this all began after a man called her a derogatory name as she and a friend were walking past his home in the area of Southwest 201st Street and 113th Place, March 5.

Loving said the man then pointed a gun at them.

But when police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in cuffs after, officials said, things escalated.

The police report said Loving was “acting belligerent and would not obey commands.”

Loving said she was just shaken up and wanted to charge her phone so she could call her children. She admitted she was yelling, but it all went too far.

“I thought I was gonna die,” Loving told 7News. “Honestly, with everything that’s been going on, I just knew I was gonna die. I’m glad I’m alive because I just knew I was gonna die.”

She went on to say that the takedown left her badly injured.

“From the moment [the officer] walked up and choked me. He choked me out,” she said. “I had to go to the hospital. I thought my bones in my neck were broken. I couldn’t even talk for three days.”

Users on Twitter tagged MDPD Director Juan Perez, as well as the department’s account after watching the video.

“I am aware of the concerning video circulating on social media involving our department,” Perez wrote on Twitter. “I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness.”

The director said an officer has been relieved of duty and removed from his position as a field training officer as a result of the video.

An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof. — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) March 14, 2019

The director hinted that more disciplinary action could be coming.

Loving was charged with resisting arrest without violence.

