SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s mayor has confirmed a 12th death due to the Surfside condo collapse, and hundreds remain unaccounted for as rescuers continue their search for survivors in the rubble.

As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the death toll has increased to 12.

Miami-Dade Police have identified 11 of the victims:

54-year-old Stacie Fang

54-year-old Manuel Lafont

83-year-old Antonio Lozano

79-year-old Gladys Lozano

80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz

26-year-old Luis Bermudez

46-year-old Anna Ortiz

74-year-old Christina Beatriz Elvira

55-year-old Frank Kleiman

52-year-old Marcus Guara

50-year-old Michael Altman

Police have not yet identified the 12th victim of the collapse.

Fire rescue crews continue to uncover the rubble in hopes of finding more surviving victims. There are 149 people still unaccounted for, and 125 have been accounted for.

Earlier Tuesday morning, it was announced President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting Surfside on Thursday.

“He’s going to spend time with the families who were affected and our first responders,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We’ve had his support since he called me day one in the morning, and this is so critical that we do have our federal support.”

Firefighters faced challenges overnight as debris fell from a section of the building that remains standing.

“They had to put a line, a ‘don’t go beyond’ line out,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett. “Right now we have the maximum effort on a more eastward area of the pile of debris.”

Burkett said progress is being made.

“They’re going at it 100%. They’ve got an immense amount of search and rescue on the mound,” he said. “They’ve made progress moving the debris that I think they sorted out over to the east. It just continues.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said more than 3 million pounds of concrete have been moved so far. Rescuers could be seen on newly-released video shoveling debris into buckets by using their hands and cutting through rebar with saws.

Some of the debris from the site has been loaded onto trucks and escorted off-site by police.

Meanwhile, Levine Cava announced a grand jury investigation into the collapse is in the works.

“I was speaking to the state attorney this morning about it, and we were talking about whenever it is moving forward, that we will be fully on board,” Levine Cava said.

One property in Northeast Miami-Dade that has not yet completed the 40-year certification process was ordered to close four balconies due to safety conditions on Monday.

“Last night, our building officer notified one of those properties, a building in Northeast Dade, that four balconies must be immediately closed to residents due to safety conditions,” said Levine Cava.

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center, at 9301 Collins Ave., or call 305-614-1819.

