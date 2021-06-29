SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting Surfside this week.

While boarding Marine One, Tuesday, a reporter asked the president if he was planning to visit Florida.

“Yes, I hope so. As soon as we can, maybe as early as Thursday,” Biden said.

The White House later confirmed that Biden and the First Lady would be traveling to Surfside on Thursday.

Just hours after the condo collapse on June 24, Biden promised federal aid to South Florida.

“My chief of staff has been deeply involved in this from the very beginning,” Biden said on Thursday. “We got the cabinet involved with it now in terms of dealing with FEMA. We’re working on it, and I made it clear, and I say to the people of Florida, whatever help you want, the federal government will provide. We’re waiting, just ask us, and we’ll be there.”

