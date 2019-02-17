Miami Beach Police set up perimeter amid search for escaped federal fugitive

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have set up a large perimeter as they search for an escaped federal fugitive.

According to officials, the perimeter set up Sunday night is located in the area of Dade Boulevard and Alton Road.

Investigators said officers spotted the fugitive, who is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for homicide.

According to officials, the subject is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities indicated the subject is armed and dangerous. They have not provided a physical description.

Police urged residents and drivers to avoid the area.

Officials pointed out that the search for this fugitive is unrelated to the shooting that took place near 14th Street and Collins Avenue that claimed the life of one man.

