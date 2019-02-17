Man killed in South Beach shooting; witnesses describe chaotic scene

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed after a barrage of bullets disrupted holiday weekend festivities near a busy South Beach intersection, triggering chaos as people ran for cover, witnesses said.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in front of a Walgreens on 14th Street and Collins Avenue, at around 11:40 p.m., Saturday.

Witnesses said they heard several rounds go off, which triggered a panic.

“It sounded like six to 10 pops. I thought it was firecrackers,” said witness Harry Wilson.

“I heard like maybe seven, eight shots,” said witness Michael Robertson.

“Then I heard somebody yell, ‘Shooter!'” said Wilson.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Rescue crews rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Back at the crime scene, tourists and local residents described the pandemonium that ensued after shots rang out.

“There was a little bit of chaos for a while. Everybody on the patio ran inside,” said Wilson. “People on the street kind of took off.”

“We saw a lot of people running around everywhere, so I went on the ground,” said another witness. “Two customers, two of them ran away, and some people, they were like screaming, yelling.”

No bystanders were hurt.

Witnesses said they felt fortunate, because the streets were filled with people.

“I ran right inside. It sounded like it was right behind me,” said Robertson. “I could hear the shells hit the ground. That’s how close it was, I swear.”

Police are searching for the gunman, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

