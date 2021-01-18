Miami Beach Police officers head to DC to assist in Biden’s inauguration security

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Miami Beach Police officers are heading to the nation’s capital to assist in security efforts for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Early Monday morning, 7News cameras were outside of the Miami Beach Police headquarters as officers boarded a bus.

The officers loaded their luggage onto the bus before heading to the airport.

The department said they’re honored to be a part of the event and for the opportunity to serve our country.

“They realize they’re a part of history,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements. “They’re going to be part of an event that only comes every four years, obviously, and they’re really eager to go ahead and help and participate in the event and make sure it’s a safe one.”

The MBPD officers will be joining thousands of other law enforcement officers and National Guard troops in Washington D.C.

On Sunday, 45 Miami-Dade Police officers headed to the nation’s capital to also help with the historic event.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.