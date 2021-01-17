45 MDPD officers fly out to DC to assist in inauguration security

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Forty-five Miami-Dade Police officers have flown to the nation’s capital to assist in security efforts during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

7News cameras captured the specially trained law enforcers with their luggage in tow, ready to deploy at MDPD’s Doral headquarters, Sunday.

“I am so proud,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“It’s a complete honor that every election cycle, the Miami-Dade Police Department is called upon,” said MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez.

“This is the fourth time we’re sending a special unit up to the presidential inauguration,” said Levine Cava.

Members of our Rapid Deployment Force will be traveling to Washington DC to assist law enforcement partners during the Presidential Inauguration. @MayorDaniella @MDPD_Director & Chief Public Safety Officer J.D. Patterson wished them well in their travels & important assignment. pic.twitter.com/i6TyTdIa1q — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 17, 2021

The officers, who have tested negative for COVID-19, flew to Washington, D.C. later on Sunday.

Many of them are part of the department’s Rapid Deployment Force, or RDF, a specialized counterterrorism unit.

“They go through rigorous training, not only in physical and defensive capabilities, but basically on their defense,” said Ramirez. “They’re disciplined, they’re focused on dealing with crowds, large groups of people, ensuring we protect the First Amendment rights of our community and also protect the communities.”

The officers are heading out about a week and a half after a mob was seen storming the U.S. Capitol Building. As law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for more threats, officials said, what these officers bring to the table is invaluable.

“We know that with them there, we can all feel confident that the nation will be safe, the nation’s Capitol will be safe,” said Levine Cava.

Fifty Miami Beach Police officers are also scheduled to fly to D.C. They are scheduled to head out early Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.