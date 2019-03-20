Miami Beach mayor details new plans for spring break

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has detailed the stepped up show of force vacationers and residents can expect to see on South Beach during spring break.

Gelber said Wednesday the city is going to do everything it can to avoid a repeat of recent chaos at the beach.

“We have an out-of-control area that we have to control better, so what we’re going to do is we’re going to take control of this small area that’s been a problem,” said Gelber.

The mayor acknowledged preparations for St. Patrick’s Day weekend weren’t enough after residents sounded off during an emergency Miami Beach City Commission meeting, Tuesday.

“Who is gonna shut this thing down? This is a public safety emergency,” said resident John Duetzman at the meeting.

The new plans will bring big changes to traffic patterns and parking.

A total of 150 additional Miami Beach Police officers will also be out on the streets, with officers stationed on every corner on Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue from Fifth Street to 16th Street.

To keep a handle on the crowds, Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates said officers will be wearing protective gear and using every high-tech tool at their disposal.

“I can’t stand the term ‘riot gear.’ That’s a term the media uses, OK? We wear protective gear,” said Oates. “It would be a helmet and some sort of protection on the arms and legs.”

Some prominent business leaders believe officials aren’t doing enough to contain the spring break debauchery.

“I blame our city leaders, who are owned by these Ocean Drive special interests and who refuse to acknowledge and address the real problem,” said business owner Mitch Novick.

Meanwhile, many tourists told 7News they are not bothered by the spring break drama.

“Life is awesome. It’s Miami Beach, baby!” said Kirsti Peterson, who is visiting from Minneapolis.

“Everyone’s just partying and having fun as kids do,” added vacationer Patience Cheiveto, who is visiting from London.

However, vacationers said they’re still on board with the city’s steps to improve public safety.

“Obviously, they’re trying to manage the crowds and the situation, and I understand the need for governance of it,” said Peterson.

Residents will be required to show ID to get into certain neighborhoods.

