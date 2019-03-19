Miami Beach mayor announces changes for remaining spring break season

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber held an emergency city commission meeting to restore order amid spring break chaos.

Following St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the mayor held the meeting on Tuesday morning after releasing a statement that more action needed to be taken to address the influx of visitors for the remaining spring break season.

The amount of people visiting this year for spring break was said to be more than a third more than 2018.

Videos of the chaos on South Beach have circled social media and Mayor Gelber is ordering a crackdown.

“I think we wanted to send a message that the kind of behavior we’re seeing, even if it’s intermitted, cannot be tolerated,” said Mayor Gelber. “People have to know when they come to our beaches that you can’t get liquored up, you can’t get high, you can’t go on Ocean Drive and decide you’re going to stampede or get in fights.”

Commissioners discussed safety, traffic and quality of life during the meeting.

Among the challenges the city faces throughout the spring break season includes the unpredictability of crowd sizes, the promotion of events on the beach through social media and the fact that the crowds are formed by local residents as well.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to two separate scenes on Tuesday morning of a lifeguard stand that caught fire and a man that was beaten. It is unclear if the instances were related to the spring break chaos.

Miami Beach Police officials said they will be doing more with new enforcement on the beach.

“It’s almost a full Memorial Day planning in regards to the traffic, the exclusion zones, the no parking on Collins Avenue. All of those things are new, we haven’t done those before for spring break,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates.

This past weekend alone, 11 college students were arrested and, in total, the spring break festivities have resulted in 97 arrests so far, mostly for narcotics and disorderly conduct.

“I want people who are thinking about coming here to know that this is not a city where anything goes. If you do something wrong, you’re going to go to jail and that’s just the way it is. It’s not fair to our residents, it’s not fair to our visitors, it’s not fair to bystanders to allow that behavior to happen,” said Mayor Gelber.

This upcoming weekend there will be more than 100 additional officers paroling the area.

Traffic on Ocean Drive will be shut down for vehicles as police monitor the area and use license plate readers to check for potential criminals.

