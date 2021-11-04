FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A final farewell took place for a Hollywood Police officer who took his own life last month.

Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers gathered to say their goodbyes to LT. John Graham, Thursday morning.

Graham took his own life in the parking lot of the Broward Mall in Plantation last month.

He was a member of the department for more than two decades.

