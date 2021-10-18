HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the Hollywood Police Department deals with the killing of one of their brothers in blue, they are also facing another tragedy.

7News sources said at around 3 a.m., Monday, Hollywood Police Lt. John Graham took his own life in the parking lot of the Broward Mall in Plantation.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Graham was with the department for about two decades.

The Hollywood Police Department released the following statement on Graham’s death:

“It has been an extremely sad day for the Hollywood Police Department. One of our officers who was off duty, unexpectedly passed away. Plantation Police is handling the death investigation. No other information will be given at this time.”

Flags were lowered to half-staff at the department before it was made public that 28-year-old Yandy Chirino was killed responding to a call late Sunday night.

Members of the department are now grappling with the loss of two officers.

During a media conference regarding the death of Chirino, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy asked members of the public to keep all the officers in their prayers.

