HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect is in custody after he fatally shot a police officer in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police said they received calls reporting a suspicious person near the 4000 block of North Hills Drive, at around 10:30 p.m., Sunday.

Neighbors said someone’s Ring camera caught someone trying to open car doors in the area.

“Yes, it was very scary. My daughter was crying quite a bit from what happened last night,” said Benjamin Schwartz who lives in the neighborhood. “It’s right next to our house. This is a pretty scary thing to have happened right next to our house.”

According to Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien, responding officers came in contact with a suspect, an altercation happened and an officer was shot.

The officer has since been identified as 28-year-old Yandy Chirino.

Other officers at the scene were able to detain the suspect and rendered aid to Chirino.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Chirino sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.

Several officers could be seen coming and going from the hospital.

Outside the Hollywood Police Department building, a flag was lowered to half-staff.

“He was a great officer and will leave a lasting impact on our community,” said O’Brien.

Chirino has been with the Hollywood Police Department since 2017.

“In just the short time he was with our department, he was recognized multiple times for his outstanding work ethic,” said O’Brien. “Officer Chirino received five supervisor’s accommodations and was selected as the Officer of the Month for June of 2020.”

The suspect will be charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.

