SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has identified a victim who died following the partial building collapse in Surfside.

Stacie Fang, 54, was identified on Friday.

Fang died at Aventura Hospital after being transported from the Champlain Towers South Condo on Thursday.

Her cause of death has been determined as blunt force injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.