SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - As search and rescue crews continue to work to save residents trapped in the rubble, family members and loved ones are sharing photos of those still unaccounted for.
A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at 9301 Collins Avenue.
- If you have family members that are unaccounted for, please call 305-614-1819 to file a missing person report. The number is for filing a report and does not have information on casualties.
This story will be updated with additional photos as they come in.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox