SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - As search and rescue crews continue to work to save residents trapped in the rubble, family members and loved ones are sharing photos of those still unaccounted for.

This is Francis Fernandez. She’s a mother of 3. She was staying at a friend’s house last night in the condo. Her son spoke to her last night at 8pm. He’s searching for her.

(First row from left to right): Frank & Anne Kleiman, Nancy Kleiman (Second row from left to right) Deborah Berezdivin, Ilan Naiybryf, and Jay Kleiman.

Marina Azen is said to be among the missing

Claudio and Maria Bonnefoy live on the 10th floor. Their niece says they’re missing.

Sophia Lopez traveled here from Paraguay with her daughters. Her family has been unable to get in touch.

This is Brad Cohen and his brother Gary. Brad’s wife is desperate to find them.

Mercy and Ray Urgelles lived on the 2nd floor. Their daughter has been unable to reach them.

Elaine Sabino lived on the 12th floor and is still missing.

Dick Augustine is said to be among the missing

Friends are searching for Nicole Langsfeld and Luis Sadovnic.

Loved ones are searching for 28-year-old Moises Rodan.

Angela Velazquez and Julio Velazquez have not been heard from. Also missing is their daughter, Theresa (pictured below)

Michael Altman was in his apartment 1101 at the time of the collapse. His family and loved ones are looking for him

Nicole and Roslan Manashirov are among those missing. The couple got married a few weeks ago.

A family friend says that Graciela Cattarossi, her daughter, and parents lived on the fifth floor. All are currently missing.

87-year-old Elena Chaves and her daughter, 62-year-old Elena Chaves Blasser (pictured below) were both inside the building when it collapsed.

Judy Spiegel lived in apartment 603. Her daughter said she has not heard from her.

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at 9301 Collins Avenue.

If you have family members that are unaccounted for, please call 305-614-1819 to file a missing person report. The number is for filing a report and does not have information on casualties.

This story will be updated with additional photos as they come in.

