MDPD believe missing teen possibly linked to Titusville abduction case

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have upgraded the case of a missing teenager to missing and endangered after officials in Titusville said she matched the description of a girl being forced into an SUV there.

Seventeen-year-old Daina Bellegarde has been missing from Miami since May 7.

Reports have since gone out that the teen who was missing from Miami is a teen who was allegedly abducted on Tuesday in Titusville, a city near Orlando.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl who Titusville Police said witnesses saw her being forced into a vehicle.

A witness initially said the girl she saw being forced into the gray SUV in Titusville was not Bellegarde, according to police. However, the witness now feels like the girl she saw could have been the missing Miami teen.

If you have any information on this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

