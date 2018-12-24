Massive great white pings near coast of Southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — It looks like a massive great white has decided to spend Christmas in warmer South Florida waters.

According to OCEARCH an 11.5 foot; 1,186 pound great white pinged just west of Cape Coral, Sunday afternoon.

Nova was recently tracked near Marathon earlier this month.

However, Nova is not the only great white in Florida waters. Hal, at 12.5 feet and 1,420 pounds, recently popped up near Daytona Beach.

Also heading south was Cabot, an over 9.5 foot, 533 pound shark, who pinged near Georgia after having recently been tracked near the Carolinas

I’m on the move! Almost to Key West. Soon into the Gulf of Mexico… a long way from Nova Scotia…we will find out about my normal path!! pic.twitter.com/48MELQsPMe — White Shark Nova (@NovaTheShark) December 6, 2018

