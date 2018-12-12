2 great white sharks swimming off South Florida coast

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Remembers those great white sharks that were off the coast of Florida a couple weeks ago? Well now they are right in our backyard.

According to OCEARCH Katharine and Nova, two massive great white sharks recently pinged off the coasts of Palm Beach County and the Keys.

Katharine, a 14-foot, 2,300 pound great white popped up north of Jupiter Tuesday afternoon. She was recently spotted just North of Port St. Lucie.

Nova, a 11.5 foot, 1,186 great white was tracked just west of Marathon last Thursday.

However, Nova and Katharine aren’t the only sharks heading south.

Miss Costa, a 12.5-foot, 1,668 pound great white was tracked swimming down the North Carolina coast.

A 9.5-foot, 533-pound great white, Cabot was spotted heading down the coast of South Carolina.

Lastly, Jefferson, a 12.6 foot great white was swimming a little closer to home, and was pinged near Jacksonville on Dec. 1.

