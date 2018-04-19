Man killed in police-involved shooting was suspect in Fort Lauderdale woman’s murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have identified the man killed in a police-involved shooting as a the prime suspect in a Fort Lauderdale woman’s death.

Investigators said 31-year-old Dytadious Mobley was gunned down after officers were forced to open fire Wednesday night.

Mobley was later identified as the prime suspect in the murder of 54-year-old Bernice Jefferson. Police said Jefferson was shot and killed in front of her children and grandchildren in January.

Mobley was the father of three of Jefferson’s grandchildren.

Mobley had been on the run ever since. However, U.S. Marshals later got a tip which led to them pulling Mobley over on Sunrise Boulevard.

Once confronted by police, officers said he refused to get out of the car.

“The subject refused to come out, so less lethal methods were deployed,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione. “Those methods were unsuccessful and in fact, the suspect responded to the less lethal efforts by discharging a firearm at the police officers that were at the scene.”

Police said they were forced to fire, killing Mobley.

However, for Jefferson’s family, the situation is a tragic one.

“At the end of the day, I’m still a motherless child, my kids are fatherless and at the end of the day, it’s just … it’s crazy,” said Jefferson’s daughter and Mobely’s ex-girlfriend Letraveya Jefferson. “It’s a tragedy on both ends. For me, it’s my mom, my kids’ father and justice still hasn’t been served.”

“There’s no closure. There’s no peace. There’s no justice. Not for me it’s not,” Letraveya said. “That’s not what my mama would have wanted. That’s not how it was gonna go.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the shooting remains under investigation.

