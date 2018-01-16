Family mourns beloved mother fatally shot in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is in mourning after a beloved matriarch was fatally shot inside her Fort Lauderdale home.

Bernice Jefferson was described as a loving and motherly figure to her neighborhood. But now, her family is stricken with grief after, police said, Jefferson was gunned down in her own home by someone she knew, Tuesday.

Jefferson was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Jefferson’s daughter, Letraveya Jefferson, said the tragedy played out right before her eyes.

“You only get one mama, y’all. One mama. I don’t got no more chances with my mama,” said Letraveya through tears. “My mama was killed in front of me and my kids. My mama didn’t deserve to go like that. If y’all got your mama here, love y’all mama, dawg. I can’t get no other chance with my mama.”

Her family can’t believe she’s gone. “That could be me in that house with my aunty,” said the victim’s niece, Nadia Sole.

Family and friends gathered outside her home, Wednesday.

“She didn’t deserve this. We’re talking about somebody with a heart of gold,” said a woman. “That’s all our mama. She’s a mama to everybody.”

“Loving, full of life, joy, everything, ride or die, everything. She considered all of us as her kids,” said the woman. “She didn’t deserve that.”

“She was a very nice person. She didn’t deserve to be shot and killed the way she was killed,” said another woman. “If anybody who knew her, whoever came around her, if she picked up the phone and called your phone, she brung life to you. She just was that live person…”

Police said they know who they’re looking for, and Jefferson’s family wants him caught.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.